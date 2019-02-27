Pixel Tracker

Lacrosse

San Marcos Girls, Cate Boys Post Lacrosse Wins

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 27, 2019 | 8:52 p.m.

The Royals girls lacrosse team opened their season at home in the rain but were not slowed by the precipitation in a 16-3 success over visiting Louisville High School from Woodland Hills

The Royals roared out to a 7-0 lead and led 13-3 at halftime.

Ten different San Marcos players scored a goal or contributed an assist. Catherine McQueen led the way as the quarterback of the offense.  The senior, who converted from defender to attacker for this season, had two goals and three assists. Two of her helpers went to senior midfielder Emma Beifuss who scored a game high six goals to lead the Royals.

Midfielder Simone Stone had 3 goals and 1 assist and dominated the center draw, controlling the restarts for San Marcos.

Goalie Adriana Espiritu Morales had six saves.

“This is a great start for us and a nice confidence builder in our first game to just flat out be the better team,” commented first-year head coach Paul Ramsey. “The effort and enthusiasm is right where we want it and to get tough defensive play along with saves and a balanced offense is really nice as we start to find ourselves and get to our potential.”

Cate Boys Hold Off Simi Valley

Cate jumped out to a 7-1 lead and then held off Simi Valley, 8-7, in a non-league boys lacrosse game on Wednesday.

Peter Bulkley Armas made a save in the final second to keep the Pioneers from tying the score. He finished with 11 saves.

The Rams got some clutch defensive play from Will Bouma, Adlai Hester and James Marin in the the final period.

