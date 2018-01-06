San Marcos Girls Celebrate Return Home With a Victory over Channel Islands

Girls Basketball

Milan McGary scored 23 points, and the San Marcos girls basketball team beat Channel Islands, 53-27, in its first home game in over a month on Saturday.

"We were excited to be back in the Thunderhut," San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis said. The Royals' last played at home on Nov. 25.

"The girls did a great job controlling their emotions and getting on a 13-0 run to start the game. They did it again, going on a 10-0 run to start the second half," said Solis.

He noted that McGary did a good job running the floor and setting up other players for baskets.

"It was nice to see Megan Cunnison start to find her post-up game," Solis said. "We were patient when we needed to be and we were able to push the ball when we could. We got a lot of good looks at the basket."

San Marcos (9-2) plays its Channel League opener at Dos Pueblos on Friday

