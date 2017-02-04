San Marcos Girls Clinch Channel Soccer Title Outright After Draw With Santa Barbara

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara and San Marcos battled to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in a Channel League girls soccer match at Warkentin Stadium.

The draw clinched the league title outright for the Royals (9-2-4, 5-0-2). It's their second straight league crown.

"I'm proud of the girls for winning back-to-back Channel League championships," said San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute when Raynee Odell blasted one from 30 yards. The ball ricocheted off the post and went into the goal.

San Marcos continued to pressure the Dons and set up several good scoring chances.

"We had plenty of opportunities in the first half but the ball didn't want to go in," said Portillo.

That came back to haunt the Royals as Santa Barbara scored the equalizer in the 56th minute. Amanda Donovan got the goal off a nice free kick play. Alissa Becerra hit the free kick from the midfield and Lily Purvis flicked it to Donovan in the 18-yard box. She settled the ball and finished with a left-footed shot to the far post.

"I told the girls at the half that it only takes on good shot and we are back in the game," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "Amanda Donovan did just that."

Portillo said rivalry game under the lights was a "fun atmosphere and a very competitive game."

