San Marcos Girls, Dos Pueblos Boys Win Channel League Cross Country Meet

Cross Country

It was a four-man race, then a three-man and finally a duel between Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos and Jake Ballantine of Santa Barbara High in Wednesday’s boys varsity competition of the Channel League cross country race at the DP course.

Ballantine pulled into the lead as the runners returned to the lower field behind Scott O’Leary Stadium for one last lap around before the finish line. But Pearlman surged ahead as they entered the back stretch and won the 3-mile race in 15 minutes, 49.77 seconds. Ballantine was second in 15:51.60

Pearlman's victory led Dos Pueblos to the boys team title.

Maddy Funk of San Marcos ran away with the varsity girls race, winning in 18:53, and the Royals took the team title.

Funk was so far ahead that a brief missed turn didn’t matter.

“It wasn’t much different than last year, but there was a place where I took a wrong turn,” Funk said of the course which, because of construction on the stadium field and track, started and finished on the lower field. “I remember when I was walking the course there were two separate ways. The first one, ‘Oh, it’s this way,’ which was right. But there was another one which I didn’t remember when I walked it. I went one way and it was the other way.”

She quickly realized her error and got back on course.

Funk’s win led San Marcos to the girls team title with 31 points. Dos Pueblos (51) was second followed by Santa Ynez (78), Lompoc (110), Cabrillo (113) and Santa Barbara (153).

Funk said her time was about the same as last year. “I hoped it would be better, but we’re training more to peak at CIF finals instead of prelims, so it’s going to be a little bit different. I think I’m on good track.”

Santa Ynez runners Kiely West (1923.99) Hannelore Richter (19:40.87) finished second and third, respectively, and Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos was fourth (19:43.52).

Morales last year advanced to the CIF State Track & Field Championships in the high jump and finished eighth. She also ran cross country and played soccer for the Chargers last season.

“I don’t want to do off-season soccer and I like running. It’s fun,” she said about her decision to run cross country again.

“Last year, I was the second runner, so I knew I’d be somewhere up front,” she said of her performance. “My teammate, Molly, (Gans, in 6th place) had a great race, so we’re probably going to be competing most likely for the top spot. It’s fun to be competitive with the team.”

Asked about running in the new league with Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and Lompoc, Morales said: “I wasn’t sure what to expect because Ventura and Buena are pretty fast, but I think we’ll do good in this league.”

Pearlman’s win led the Dos Pueblos boys to the team title with 46 points. San Marcos (55) came in second, Santa Barbara (78) was third, Cabrillo (80) took fourth, Santa Ynez (115) placed fifth and Lompoc (129) was sixth.

Pearlman said he and Ballantine worked from the back of the pack.

“I didn’t race with the team in the first race, so I don’t think they knew about me and I don’t think they knew about Jake either,” said Pearlman. “(The early leaders) were taking it out, expecting us to drop off, but the opposite happened. Keeping the same pace they were sprinting, they just slowly fell back.”

Said Ballantine: “It was a pack of me, (Pearlman), Kyle (Rheinschild) from San Marcos and Gregory (Wuitschick) from Lompoc. It was the four of us, then it came down to the three of us and then Kyle got behind on the last lap.

“Then it was me and Joseph. I knew he was pretty fast. I tried to pass him earlier but he caught back up and went around me. I felt pretty good about the race overall. It was good for me.”

The Channel League teams won’t see each other again until the County Championships on Oct. 24 and the league finals on Oct. 30, both at River Park in Lompoc.

Boys Top 10

1. Joseph Pearlman, Dos Pueblos, 15:49.77

2. Jake Ballantine, Santa Barbara, 15:51.60

3. Kyle Rheinschild, San Marcos, 16:07.16

4. Gregory Wuitschick, Lompoc, 16:13.05

5. Jacob Brown, Cabrillo, 16:17.26

6. Will Snyder, San Marcos, 16:26.24

7. Colin Hurtado, Santa Barbara, 16:36.27

8. Henry Urschel, Dos Pueblos, 16:37.25

9. Peter Speier, Dos Pueblos, 16:41.37

10. AJ Delgado Reyes, Santa Barbara, 16:43.41

Girls Top 10

1. Maddy Funk, San Marcos, 18:53.63

2. Kiely West, Santa Ynez, 19:23.99

3. Hannelore Richter, Santa Ynez, 19:40.87

4. Josephine Morales, Dos Pueblos, 19:43.52

5. Camille Lubach, San Marcos, 19:53.53

6. Molly Gans, Dos Pueblos, 20:00.79

7. Qiana Roderick, San Marcos, 20:03.64

8. Lorena Guerrero, San Marcos, 20:04.77

9. Emmi Wyttenbach, Dos Pueblos 20:05.83

10. Talia Hamilton, San Marcos, 20:24.37