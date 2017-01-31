San Marcos Girls Draw With Ventura, 2-2

Girls Soccer

Chloe Hamer scored both goals for San Marcos in a 2-2 draw at Ventura on Tuesday in a Channel League girls soccer match.

The result leaves the Royals in first place with a record of 5-0-1.

Ventura took the lead in the 20th minute and Hamer tied the score in the 38th, redirecting an arcing cross from Danielle Anderson.

Hamer put San Marcos in the lead in the 63rd minute, collecting a Sierra Palladino lob into the box and slotting a left-footed blast inside the far post while fighting off a Ventura defender.

The Cougars (2-2-2) equalized five minutes later.



The Royals host crosstown rival Santa Barbara this Saturday at 7 p.m.