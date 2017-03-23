San Marcos Girls Edge Out Foothill

Swimming

The San Marcos girls swim team snuck past Foothill on Thursday in a non-league meet, winning 87-83.

The victory represented sweet revenge for the Royals (2-0, 1-0), whose only loss last season came at the hands of the Knights.

Senior Amanda Hayes led the way for San Marcos, winning both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard butterfly with times of 1:07.92 and 59.31, respectively.

Water polo standout Paige Hauschild won two events herself, taking first in the 50-yard freestyle (24.42) and the 100-yard freestyle (52.77). Piper Smith placed second in each event.

The Royals face Righetti on Friday April 7 at home.

