San Marcos Girls Edge Santa Barbara on Emily Trujillo’s Goal

Girls Soccer

Emily Trujillo scored during a goal-box scramble for the game's only goal and Ami Hammond made a big save in the final 10 minutes, giving San Marcos a 1-0 victory over Santa Barbara High in the girls varsity crosstown match on Super Soccer Saturday at La Playa Stadium

Rallie Odell started the scoring sequence in the 53rd minute with a cross into the box. The ball was headed off the crossbar by San Marcos and there was a wild scramble in front of the goal. Trujillo managed to get her foot on the ball and kicked it in.

Addie Fuerer and Hammond combined for the shutout, which gave the Royals their first league win. They are 1-0-1 and 2-3-1 overall. Santa Barbara fell to 0-3 in league.

"Both teams battled hard and each team had a couple of good scoring opportunities in the first half but didn’t produce any goals," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "Lauren Garnett delivered a couple of great crosses but we were not able to get on to the end of them.

"The second half was more of the same but San Marcos was able to poke one in after the ball bounced around in the box. I am really proud of the girls and the effort they put in tonight. The never let down, even after getting scored on in the second half."

Santa Barbara nearly scored late in the second half off a corner kick by Josie Gonella. She played the ball to the back post and the Dons got a couple of good looks at the goal before putting a shot over the top.

