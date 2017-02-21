San Marcos Girls Eliminated From CIF Soccer Playoffs

Girls Soccer

Visiting Flintridge Prep capitalized on a San Marcos defensive lapse early in the first half and used its advantage in speed to defeat the Royals 4-0 in a second-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 girls soccer playoffs on Tuesday at Warkentin Stadium.

The sixth-ranked Rebels jumped on a ball San Marcos was unable to clear out of the back and scored in the 10th minute. They struck again in the 35 minute, beating a San Marcos offsides trap and scoring for a 2-0 lead.

Flintridge Prep added goals in the 52nd and 69th minutes and advanced to the quarterfinals. San Marcos, which beat the Lancers last year in the second round, ended its season with a record of 11-3-4.

“They have speed and they know each very well,” San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo said of the Rebels. “The way they passed from the attacking mids to the forwards, they just knew. The weight of the pass was pretty much on point all game.”

On the first goal, the Rebels capitalized on an unorganized San Marcos defense and kept the ball in their attacking end. Mona Cesario hit a square pass, Julia Gonzalez made a dummy run and Helen Schaeffer ran on to the ball and beat the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.

San Marcos created a chance to equalize, Chloe Hamer hustled down the left side and crossed the ball to the far post but nobody was there to receive the ball.

“We were a little late on those,” said Portillo. “Give (Flintridge Prep) credit. I don't think we possessed the ball the way we have all year. It was a day off.”

Ellie Morrisey beat the San Marcos offsides trap and scored for a 2-0 advantage.

San Marcos’ Chloe Hamer created a chance just before halftime. She ran down the left side and sent a cross into the middle of the penalty area. The Royals forward, however, was unable to control the pass and never got off a shot.

Schaeffer used to superior speed to score her second goal of the game on a counterattack. She split a pair of defenders and finished her opportunity for a commanding 3-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

Gonzalez scored unassisted for the final goal.