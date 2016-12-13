Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:31 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

San Marcos Girls Escape With a 2-2 Draw at San Luis Obispo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 13, 2016 | 10:09 p.m.

In a rematch of last season's CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals, San Marcos drew with host San Luis Obispo, 2-2, in a non-league girls soccer match on Tuesday night.

The Tigers eliminated the Royals in double overtime last February.

Goalie Addie Furrer made sure the Tigers didn't win again on Tuesday. She came up with several big saves in the second half to keep the score even.

All the scoring came in the first half. Chloe Hamer gave San Marcos the lead in the fourth minute.

But San Luis Obispo responded with goals in the 10th and 12th minutes for a 2-1 lead. The play of Furrer in goal kept the red-hot Tigers from expanding their lead.

San Marcos regrouped before halftime and evened the score on a goal by Jill Garnett.

San Marcos is now 1-2-1 on the season.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

