San Marcos Girls Fall Short Against Centennial

Girls Basketball

A cold morning in a cold gym led to cold shooting by both teams in San Marcos' 22-21 girls basketball victory over Bakersfield-Centennial on Friday at the Arvin Holiday Showcase.

"It was a cold morning outside and in the gym for both teams," San Marcos assistant Aaron Solis said. "It was a defensive-minded game that could have gone either way."

Kiani Rojas scored eight points to lead the Royals (10-7).

"The last quarter was was a battle between two even teams," Solis said. "We were proud of the girls for their defensive effort."