San Marcos Girls Fall to Simi Valley on Goal With No Time on Clock

Lacrosse

The San Marcos girls lacrosse team lost 6-5 to Simi Valley on a goal with no time left on the clock on Thursday.

“Regardless of whether there was any time left at that point, without any horn and no legitimate score table interaction with the officiating crew, all game really, I am so proud of how this team stepped up to play tonight,” said San Marcos coach Paul Ramsey.

The Royals defense limited Simi Valley to 16 shots overall and protected their defensive end the best they have all season, according to Ramsey.

Sophomore goalie Shana Friedenberg had 11 saves for a career-best game in her first season playing the position. Demi Robitaille led the Royals with two goals. Amethyst Jai Battle led all scorers with four goals for Simi Valley.

San Marcos led 5-3 when Robitaille scored unassisted with 10:55 left in the game.

Battle scored two goals for Simi Valley to tied the score. Tight defense on both sides limited all chances until a Simi Valley player scored the game winner with no time showing.

San Marcos opens Channel League play on Tuesday at home against Dos Pueblos at 6 p.m.