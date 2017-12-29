Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:33 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

San Marcos Girls Finish Arvin Tournament With Overtime Victory

The San Marcos girls basketball team finished 3-1 at the Arvin Tournament. Click to view larger
The San Marcos girls basketball team finished 3-1 at the Arvin Tournament. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 29, 2017 | 7:44 p.m.

The San Marcos girls basketball team won its final game at the Arvin Tounament, beating Taft in overtime, 44-42, on Friday

The Royals finished 3-1 in a tournament they joined after the Carpinteria Tournament was cancelled because of the Thomas Fire

"This was an intense game and it was great to see the girls battle and grind it out till the end," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "They could have given up but they showed great resilency and were able to grind out a great win."

Milan McGary scored 19 points and earned all-tournament honors. She converted a layup off a Taft turnover to pull the Royals within one with 12 seconds left in regulation. 

The Royals' defensive pressure forced another turnover and Megan Cunnison was fouled with four seconds left. She made one of two free throws to send the game into overtime.

Leticia Romero scored on an offensive rebound but Taft scored the next four points to retake the lead. With 40 seconds left, Jackie Hernandez fouled and hit two free throws to tie the score.

Cunnison was fouled and sank both free throws to put the Royals up by two points.  Taylor Hantgin interepted a long inbounds pass to seal the victory for San Marcos.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 