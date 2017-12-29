San Marcos Girls Finish Arvin Tournament With Overtime Victory

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team won its final game at the Arvin Tounament, beating Taft in overtime, 44-42, on Friday

The Royals finished 3-1 in a tournament they joined after the Carpinteria Tournament was cancelled because of the Thomas Fire

"This was an intense game and it was great to see the girls battle and grind it out till the end," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "They could have given up but they showed great resilency and were able to grind out a great win."

Milan McGary scored 19 points and earned all-tournament honors. She converted a layup off a Taft turnover to pull the Royals within one with 12 seconds left in regulation.

The Royals' defensive pressure forced another turnover and Megan Cunnison was fouled with four seconds left. She made one of two free throws to send the game into overtime.

Leticia Romero scored on an offensive rebound but Taft scored the next four points to retake the lead. With 40 seconds left, Jackie Hernandez fouled and hit two free throws to tie the score.

Cunnison was fouled and sank both free throws to put the Royals up by two points. Taylor Hantgin interepted a long inbounds pass to seal the victory for San Marcos.

