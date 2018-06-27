San Marcos Girls Finish as Runners-up at So Cal Championships

Water Polo

San Marcos finished as the silver medalists at the Southern California Women's Water Polo Championships, falling to Laguna Beach in the final, 11-3, on Saturday at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

The Royals reached the gold-medal game by defeating Foothill, 7-5, in the semifinals. The victory avenged a loss to the Knights in the semifinals at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions two weeks ago.

Paige Hauschild scored five of the team's goals and goalie Sophie Trumbull made seven blocks against Foothill. Hauschild was named the Outstanding Field Player of the tournament.

In the final, Laguna Beach beat San Marcos for the second time this season. It was only the third loss of the season for the Royals (25-3), and two of them have come against the Breakers. They lost in the third-place game at the Tournament of Champions.

Kate Coski and Hailey Gellert of San Marcos were named to the all-tournament team.

San Marcos faces another tough game on Tuesday, hosting Dos Pueblos in a Channel League clash at 3:15 p.m. Dos Pueblos finished third at the So Cal Championships.

