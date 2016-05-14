San Marcos Girls Finish Fourth at CIF Division 1 Swim Finals

Swimming

The San Marcos girls swim team took third in a pair of relays, fifth in another and claimed a fifth place in an individual event at the CIF Division 1 swim finals at the Riverside Aquatics Center on Saturday.

The Royals placed fourth as a team with 158 points, finishing behind Orange County powers Santa Margarita (309 points), Woodbridge (271.5) and Tesoro (197). Dos Pueblos was 31st with 15 points.

In the boys competition, Santa Barbara High was the highest local finisher in 28th place with 18 points, Dos Pueblos was 30th (17 points) and San Marcos 33rd (14 points).

San Marcos’ girls 4x200 freestyle relay set a Channel League record in placing third in the championship finals with a time of 1:35.78. The team consisted of Arija Walsh, Olivia Smith , Piper Smith and Hauschild. Hauschild had an anchor leg of 23.34.

The Royals also finished third in the 400 free relay in a league-record time of 3:28.90. Olivia Smith, Maija Ninness, Fiona Kuesis and Hauschild made up the team.

Hauschild and Ninness swam in individual championship finals. After being disqualified in the 50 free final, Hauschild came back and took fifth in the 100 free in 50.82 seconds. Ninness came in ninth in the 100 back with a time of 57.77.

The Royals girls placed fifth in the 200 medley relay. The team of Ninness, Amanda Hayes, Brittany Prentice and Piper Smith clocked in 1:46.97. Smith finished a strong freestyle anchor leg in 23.71.

Teodor Velikov of Dos Pueblos was the lone local boy in the championship finals. He finished fourth in the boys 200 free with a time of 1:39.37. The race winner, Grant Shoults of Santa Margarita, set national and meet records with a time of 1:33.26. The previous record was 1:33.83.

In the boys consolation finals, Alex Roderick of Santa Barbara was third in the 200 free final in 1:41.57, a school record and the fastest time by a Don in more than 50 years of the swim program, said coach Mark Walsh.

The Dons scored points in diving with Derek Stein finishing 13th and Carter Feld 14th.

Sean Apsey of San Marcos finished fourth in the boys 500 free in 4:39.31. Grant Shoults of Santa Margarita set his second national record with a sizzling time of 4:12.87, shattering the previous mark of 4:13.87. Shoults held the Division 1 meet record of 4:15.56, which he set last year.

The Royals boys finished sixth in the consolation 200 free relay final in 1:29.04. The team consisted of Matt Mills, Spencer Wood, Miles Cole and George Kuesis.

In girls consolation finals, Olivia Smith won the 200 free (10th overall) in 1:53.25. She also finished sixth in the 100 fly in 57.42.

Piper Smith of the Royals placed fourth in the 50 free (13th overall) with a lifetime best of 24.13.

Cassandra Barkhorn of Dos Pueblos was third in the 200 IM consolation final in 2:04.88.

Amanda Hayes of San Marcos improved on her prelims time in the consolation 100 breaststroke final, coming in fourth in 1:05.56.