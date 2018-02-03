San Marcos Girls Finish Seventh in So Cal Tournament

Water Polo

San Marcos girls water polo played two games and grabbed seventh place in the Southern California Championships in Orange County on Saturday.

Foothill 8, San Marcos 7

All four Royal seniors contributed to the team's play, despite the loss to Irvine's Foothill High. Sarah Owens scored three goals, Piper Smith had two and Lili Akin had one. Fellow senior Sophie Trumbull logged six blocks, while junior Fiona Kuesis scored a goal to complete the San Marcos display.

San Marcos 14, Orange Lutheran 7

The Royals returned to form on the back of Piper Smith's two-way play. Royals coach Brian Roth had praise for many of his players in the victory over Orange Lutheran, which hailed from the greater Los Angeles area in Orange.

Lili Akin earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team as San Marcos finished seventh in the tourney, having lost to Mater Dei in Friday's quarterfinal.

