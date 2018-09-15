San Marcos Girls Finish Third at Ojai Invitational

Cross Country

The San Marcos girls cross country team placed third out of 26 teams in the Open Division at the Ojai Invitational on Saturday.

Junior Madison Funk led the Royals with a sixth-place finish in a time of 19:44 over three miles. Sophomore Marie Diederichs tied for 15th (20:14), Camille Lubach was 31st (20:57), Qiana Roderick came in 39th (21:10) and Lorena Guerrero placed 46th (21:21).

The Dos Pueblos girls came in 12th and Santa Barbara was 23rd.

Molly Gans was the highest finisher for DP, placing 37th in 21:07.6.

Lily Pieramici and Elena Everest were 128th and 129th (23:45.7 and 23:45.9, respectively) for Santa Barbara.

San Luis Obispo won the girls team title and Canyon took the boys team championship.

The Dos Pueblos boys came in 10th, San Marcos was 11th, Santa Barbara 27th and Providence 30th in the 31-team field.

The top local finishers for the boys were: Colin Hurtado of Santa Barbara (32nd place in 17:17); Will Snyder of San Marcos, (34th, 17:20.7); Adam King, Providence (44th, 17:36), Caleb Classen of Carpinteria, (45th, 17:36.20) and Henry Urschel, of Dos Pueblos, (46th, 17:39.2).

Santa Barbara ran without Jake Ballantine who was racing at the UTI World Sprint Triathlon Championships in Australia. He finished 24th in the 16-19 age group.

The San Marcos boys freshman squad won the Ojai Invitational team title in the 1.9-mile race. Jacob Snodgrass was the overall winner in 10:43. He was followed by Ethan Dwelley (4th), Theo Rybnicek (8th), Noah Silverberg (21st) and Noah Peters (26th).

Carpinteria took the team title in the girls 1.9-mile race. Shayla Alvarez of the Warriors won in 12:33 and Savannah Alvarez was second in 12:54.