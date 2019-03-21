Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 22 , 2019, 7:47 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Lacrosse

San Marcos Girls Give Strong Cate Team a Battle in 12-10 Loss

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2019 | 9:08 p.m.

Cate needed two goals in the last 1:12 to pull out a 12-10 girls lacrosse win over San Marcos on Thursday.

The visiting Royals rallied from a three-goal deficit with 17 minutes left and tied the score at 10-10. Freshman Emma Neal scored on a rebound for the tying goal with 1:26 left.

“All the girls worked so hard from that point when we were down three and it was defense all over the field that got us back into it,” said San Marcos head coach Paul Ramsey. “Our attack was chasing the ball down from behind and causing turnovers like it was second nature.” 

No. 12 Cate is fourth ranked opponent the Royals have played this season.

Maddie Erickson put the Rams back into the lead. She won the draw and weaved her way down the field for the winning goal. Cate won the next draw, held the ball against San Marcos pressure before putting it away.

San Marcos got strong play from goalie Shana Friedenberg, who made 12 saves. Cate's Liza Borghesani also had 12 saves.

Erickson led all scorers with five goals, while Demi Robitaille scored a season-high three for the Royals.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 