San Marcos Girls Give Strong Cate Team a Battle in 12-10 Loss

Lacrosse

Cate needed two goals in the last 1:12 to pull out a 12-10 girls lacrosse win over San Marcos on Thursday.

The visiting Royals rallied from a three-goal deficit with 17 minutes left and tied the score at 10-10. Freshman Emma Neal scored on a rebound for the tying goal with 1:26 left.

“All the girls worked so hard from that point when we were down three and it was defense all over the field that got us back into it,” said San Marcos head coach Paul Ramsey. “Our attack was chasing the ball down from behind and causing turnovers like it was second nature.”

No. 12 Cate is fourth ranked opponent the Royals have played this season.

Maddie Erickson put the Rams back into the lead. She won the draw and weaved her way down the field for the winning goal. Cate won the next draw, held the ball against San Marcos pressure before putting it away.

San Marcos got strong play from goalie Shana Friedenberg, who made 12 saves. Cate's Liza Borghesani also had 12 saves.

Erickson led all scorers with five goals, while Demi Robitaille scored a season-high three for the Royals.