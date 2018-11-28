San Marcos Girls Give Strong Defensive Effort in Draw With Pacifica

Sophomore defenders Aisli Suzuki and Ayla Sutter played solid in front of senior goalkeeper Vivica Grant, who made five saves to help San Marcos play Pacifica to a scoreless draw in a non-league girls soccer match on Tuesday at Warkentin Stadium.

"My defense consists of mostly sophomores and they did a great job with playing from the back and stopping Pacifica's strong forwards," said San Marcos coach Jennifer Sotelo.

San Marcos had most of the possession early in the game, but Pacifica defended well and allowed only two shots from Jen Reveles and Daisy Garcia.

"Hats off to Pacifica's defense," said Sotelo.

