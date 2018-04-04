San Marcos Girls Golf Beats Santa Ynez in a Tiebreaker

Allison Seoane's 57 broke a tie and gave San Marcos a win over Santa Ynez in a girls golf match on Wednesday at the Alisal River Course.
The teams were tied at 263, and the tiebreaker was each team's No. 6 score. Seoane's 57 beat the 60 of Morgan Blunt of Santa Ynez.
"Earlier in the season we tied them using the first five scores, and also tied when the sixth score was factored in," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "Today we ended up winning by three when the 6th score was factored in.
Alex Manion of San Marcos was the match medalist with a 48.
SANTA YNEZ:
Erinn Callaghan: 51
Gracie Church: 50
Hannah Getcher: 50
Jordan Hartley: 53
Morgan Blunt: 60 (tie-breaker)
Olivia Cortopassi: 59
Team Score: 263
SAN MARCOS:
Bella Wygant: 54
Allison Seoane: 57 (tie-breaker)
Alex Manion: 48 (medalist)
Nina Huffman: 54
Sofia Tasca: 51
Jackie Moreno: 56
Team Score: 263
