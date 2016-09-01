San Marcos Girls Golf Remains Undefeated

Golf

MacKenzie McBride took home the medal after shooting a 42 on the par-36 course.

On a breezy Thursday at Village Country Club in Lompoc, the San Marcos Girls golf team improved their record to 4-0 with a victory over Cabrillo High.

On a course San Marcos has never played, the Royals outshot Cabrillo 245-320.

Senior MacKenzie McBride led the way with an impressive 42 on the par-36 course.

"It was great to see MacKenzie have such a solid round today after a bit of a tough go yesterday," said San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton. "She showed good composure and really stayed out of trouble on the course today."

The girls start league competition next Thursday against Dos Pueblos at Birnam Wood Golf Course.

SM - 245

MacKenzie McBride - 42 *medalist

Alex Pitchford - 47

Lauren Pitchford - 51

Amber Chen - 52

Alex Manion - 53

Cabrillo - 320

Gabi Delgado - 59

Brianna Gonzales - 61

Kylie Moldt - 63

Ashlyn Wiswall - 67

Kelsey Bruner - 70

