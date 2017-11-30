San Marcos Girls Grind Out Fourth Straight Victory

Girls Basketball

San Marcos won its fourth straight game, grinding out a 44-33 girls basketball win against Faith Baptist in a pool-play contest at the Fillmore Tournament on Thursday.

"We had a good defensive effort in a slow-down game," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "This was the lowest number of possessions we have had this year. We showed good leadership on the floor, showing we are learning and becoming more experienced.

"Hopefully, being successful in this type of grind-it-out game will help us out later in the year."

Milan McGary and Taylor Hantgin each scored 12 points to lead the Royals. Hantgin knocked down four three-pointers. Jackie Hernandez scored seven points in the second half and Leticia Romero grabbed 11 rebounds.

