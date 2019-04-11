San Marcos Girls Hang On to Beat Thacher, 11-10

San Marcos held off Thacher for an 11-10 girls lacrosse victory at Warkentin Stadium on Thursday.
Thacher got off a shot for a game-tying goal but San Marcos goalie Shana Friedenberg made the save — her sixth of the game. Shaday De Leon's defensive pressure on the ensuing ground ball prevented Thacher from getting another clean look at goal.
“Getting after that ground ball helped us win the game,” said San Marcos head coach Paul Ramsey. “It kept them from making a clean pickup and having enough time for another shot."
San Marcos junior Simone Stone led San Marcos with five goals.
The Royals improved to 4-7 in a season they’ve played a schedule of mostly Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section’s LA/SB region.
Thacher’s Sydney Rosenbaum led the Toads with five goals.
Next up for San Marcos is a Monday matchup with Royal, another Top 25 opponent. It’s a doubleheader at Warkentin Stadium. The girls play at 4 p.m., and the San Marcos boys lacrosse team plays Royal at 6 p.m.