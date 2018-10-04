San Marcos Girls Have Impressive Showing at Twilight Invitational

Cross Country

San Marcos junior Madison Funk led an impressive performance by the Royals at the Twilight Invitational at Lake Casitas, winning the girls 3-mile race in a time of 19:13.

All five San Marcos girls finished in the top 10. Qiana Roderick (20:39), Camille Lubach (20:47) and Lorena Guerrero (20:50) came in one after the other in 4th, 5th, and 6th place, respectively, while Louisa Zadeh was 10th in 20:58.



San Marcos junior Will Snyder came in second place overall in the 3-mile boys race with a time of 16:48. He was edged out by Thacher’s Winslow Atkeson.

San Marcos placed third in the team title behind Newbury Park and Thacher.

Scoring for the Royals were Chase Pluorde in 15th (18:08), Dominic Pugliano in 19th (18:22), Justin Nunez (24th, 19:03) and Matthew Reed (25th, 19:07).



In the boy’s 1.9 mile race, San Marcos had two freshman finish in the top 20: Jacob Snodgress was 8th in a time of 10:46 and Ethan Dwelley was 14th in 11:03.



