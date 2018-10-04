Thursday, October 4 , 2018, 9:42 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

San Marcos Girls Have Impressive Showing at Twilight Invitational

Madison Funk Click to view larger
Madison Funk won the Twilight Invitational 3-mile cross country race at Lake Casitas. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2018 | 6:10 a.m.

San Marcos junior Madison Funk led an impressive performance by the Royals at the Twilight Invitational at Lake Casitas, winning the girls 3-mile race in a time of 19:13.

All five San Marcos girls finished in the top 10. Qiana Roderick (20:39), Camille Lubach (20:47) and Lorena Guerrero (20:50) came in one after the other in 4th, 5th, and 6th place, respectively, while Louisa Zadeh was 10th in 20:58.

San Marcos junior Will Snyder came in second place overall in the 3-mile boys race with a time of 16:48. He was edged out by Thacher’s Winslow Atkeson.

San Marcos placed third in the team title behind Newbury Park and Thacher.

Scoring for the Royals were Chase Pluorde in 15th (18:08), Dominic Pugliano in 19th (18:22), Justin Nunez (24th, 19:03) and Matthew Reed  (25th, 19:07).  

In the boy’s 1.9 mile race, San Marcos had two freshman finish in the top 20: Jacob Snodgress was 8th in a time of 10:46 and Ethan Dwelley was 14th in 11:03.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 