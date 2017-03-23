Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:53 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Girls Hot Start Enough in Win Over Thacher

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | March 23, 2017 | 10:52 p.m.

The San Marcos girls lacrosse team defeated Thacher in a non-league matchup on Thursday 9-5.

Abby Smith and Addie Furrer were strong in the goal and six different players scored for the Royals.

Demi Robitaille led San Marcos with three, Amanda Gersoff scored twice, and one goal each came from Arin Pieramici, Abby Smith, Hayden Shinn, and Noelle Sorenson.

The Royals jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first half and held on despite a late push by Thacher.

"We've been working incredibly hard and every game has shown improvement," said San Marcos coach Katelyn Standerfer. "Our team came together tonight and put our hard work to good use."

The Royals host Cate on April 4 in their next game action.

