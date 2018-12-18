San Marcos Girls Knock Down Pair of Buzzer Beaters, Defeat Lompoc in OT

Juliet Dodson of San Marcos hit a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime and Kiana Rojas buried a trey as time ran out in the extra period to lift the Royals to a 45-42 victory over Lompoc in the Channel League girls basketball opener on Tuesday at Maury Halleck Gym.

San Marcos rallied from nine points down at halftime and eight at the end of the third quarter.

"Tonight's game was about resiliency," said San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin. "We fought and found a way to win."

Rojas led the Royals with 17 points.

Hantgin raved about the play of Megan Cunnison, Leticia Romero and Fran Pereira. "They battled all night long against a bigger team. Lompoc has three 6-foot tall players and our tallest player is 5-8, and we didn't let them get offensive boards in the second half."

Ashley Day and Rojas hit some clutch baskets to help bring San Marcos back from 28-19 halftime deficit.

The Royals outscored the Braves 21-12 in the second half.

"We were able to chip away and make a game of it. Everyone played a role and it was a great win to start league," said Hantgin.

San Marcos is 8-6 overall and Lompoc is 7-7.