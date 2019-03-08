San Marcos Girls Lacrosse Beaten by Oaks Christian

San Marcos couldn't keep pace with 17th-ranked Oaks Christian and suffered a 16-4 loss in a girls lacrosse match on Friday.
"For the first five minutes we held the high-octane offense of the Lions scoreless with quick double teams and a rotating defense," coach Paul Ramsey said. "Our primary objective was to not let the talented Oaks Christian dodgers get to the cage and it worked. Ultimately, the Lions started moving the ball and finding the open girl, solving our defense."
Freshman Emma Neal scored two goals for San Marcos, while sophomore goalie Adrianna Espiritu Morales had eight saves.