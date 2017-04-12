San Marcos Girls Lacrosse Beats Dos Pueblos in Double Overtime

Lacrosse

San Marcos freshman Aubrey Sturgeon scored in the second overtime period to lift the Royals to a 7-6 girls lacrosse win over Dos Pueblos on Tuesday night.

Demi Robataille scored two goals for San Marcos, while Grace Long led Dos Pueblos with three goals.

"When it came down to overtime, we simply couldn't stop that last shot, and it was a good shot made by San Marcos," said DP coach Sam Limkeman. "I am immensely proud of my team for their passion, hardworking, intensity, and determination."

The DP coach praised the defense of Vivian Le, Alexia Vance and Blythe Hasting.

Dos Pueblos fell to 2-4 in league and 3-9 overall.

In a boys match, Dos Pueblos fell to Cate 10-5

