San Marcos Girls Lose Final Two Games at Arvin Showcase

Girls Basketball

San Marcos lost two girls basketball games on Saturday at the Arvin Holiday Showcase and finished 1-3 in the tournament.

The Royals fell to Strathmore, 39-17, in their first game of the day and then lost against Kern Valley, 48-29.

In the second game, Alyssa Hernandez and McKenna Gemberling held Kern Valley's leading scorer to five points.

"We played well in spurts," assistant coach Aaron Solis said. "We learned a lot about ourselves this week and now it is time to work out the kinks and get back into league mode."