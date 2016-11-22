San Marcos Girls Lose Opener by Two Points

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team couldn't take advantage of 35 Orcutt Academy turnovers and dropped a 49-47 decision in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

The Royals took 30 more shots than Orcutt but made only 23 percent from the floor.

"We hustled, caused turnovers, we played hard, but we have to find a way to put the ball in the basket," said assistant coach Brian Gibson.

Milan McGary scored 15 points to lead San Marcos and sophomore Alex Guadagno tallied 10 points in her varsity debut.

Summer Vasquez of Orcutt Academy led all scorers with 23 points.

