San Marcos Girls Make Big Shots Down Stretch, Beat Santa Maria

San Marcos made clutch plays down the stretch to beat San Maria, 37-35, in a non-league girls basketball on Thursday in Santa Maria.

Down by four, the Royals rallied in the fourth quarter. After causing a turnover, Alex Guadagno buried a three-pointer to pull within one. The teams traded baskets before Kianai Rojas knocked down a trey to give the Royals a two-point lead.

Leticia Romero hit a basket and made two free throws to maintain the lead.

Santa Maria got the ball with about three seconds left, but San Marcos caused a turnover to seal the win.

Rojas scored 11 points and Romero added nine points to help the Royals win their third straight.

"We love this team, but they're going to give the coaches a heart attack," assistant coach Aaron Solis said of the close wins. "But we are proud of them for once again finding a way to win."