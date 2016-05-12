Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:58 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

San Marcos Girls Make CIF Swim Finals in Six Events

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 12, 2016 | 8:27 p.m.

Paige Hauschild of San Marcos qualified for the CIF Division 1 swim finals in two individual events and two relays on Thursday at the prelims at the Riverside Aquatic Center.

Also qualifying for Friday's finals were Maija Ninness of San Marcos in the girls 100 back (9th in 57.58), the Royals 200 medley relay quartet of Ninness, Amanda Hayes, Brittany Prentice and Piper Smith (7th, 1:48.39), and Teodor Velikov of Dos Pueblos in the boys 200 freestyle (5th, 1:40.33).

Hauschild finished fourth in the 50 free (23.23) and fifth in the 100 free (50.56). She swam anchor on the third-place 4x200 free relay, which set a Channel League record with a time of 1:36.17. Arija Walsh, Olivia Smith and Piper Smith were the other members of the team. The 4x400 free relay took third place in 3:29.66 with the team of Ninness, Olivia Smith, Fiona Kuesis and Hauschild.

San Marcos was one of three teams that qualified all three relay teams for the finals. The other two were Santa Margarita and Woodbridge.

Olivia Smith of San Marcos made the consolation finals in the 200 free (14th, 1:53.75) and 100 butterfly (12th, 57.17). Amanda Hayes of the Royals will swi in the consolation finals the 100 breaststroke (16th, 1:06.71), Piper Smith in the 50 free (15th, 24.47) and the boys 200 free relay team of Matt Mills, Spencer Wood, Miles Cole and George Kuesis (18th, 1:28.45).

Cassandra Barkhorn of Dos Pueblos made the consolation final in the 500 free with a 12th-place finish in the prelims (5:01.13).

Santa Barbara's Sawyer Rhodes and Alex Roderick also were consolation finalists. Rhodes was 18th the boys 50  freestyle (21.72) and Roderick 14th in the 200 free (14th, 1:41.86).

The finals are Saturday at 5 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 