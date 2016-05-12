San Marcos Girls Make CIF Swim Finals in Six Events

Swimming

Paige Hauschild of San Marcos qualified for the CIF Division 1 swim finals in two individual events and two relays on Thursday at the prelims at the Riverside Aquatic Center.

Also qualifying for Friday's finals were Maija Ninness of San Marcos in the girls 100 back (9th in 57.58), the Royals 200 medley relay quartet of Ninness, Amanda Hayes, Brittany Prentice and Piper Smith (7th, 1:48.39), and Teodor Velikov of Dos Pueblos in the boys 200 freestyle (5th, 1:40.33).

Hauschild finished fourth in the 50 free (23.23) and fifth in the 100 free (50.56). She swam anchor on the third-place 4x200 free relay, which set a Channel League record with a time of 1:36.17. Arija Walsh, Olivia Smith and Piper Smith were the other members of the team. The 4x400 free relay took third place in 3:29.66 with the team of Ninness, Olivia Smith, Fiona Kuesis and Hauschild.

San Marcos was one of three teams that qualified all three relay teams for the finals. The other two were Santa Margarita and Woodbridge.

Olivia Smith of San Marcos made the consolation finals in the 200 free (14th, 1:53.75) and 100 butterfly (12th, 57.17). Amanda Hayes of the Royals will swi in the consolation finals the 100 breaststroke (16th, 1:06.71), Piper Smith in the 50 free (15th, 24.47) and the boys 200 free relay team of Matt Mills, Spencer Wood, Miles Cole and George Kuesis (18th, 1:28.45).

Cassandra Barkhorn of Dos Pueblos made the consolation final in the 500 free with a 12th-place finish in the prelims (5:01.13).

Santa Barbara's Sawyer Rhodes and Alex Roderick also were consolation finalists. Rhodes was 18th the boys 50 freestyle (21.72) and Roderick 14th in the 200 free (14th, 1:41.86).

The finals are Saturday at 5 p.m.

