San Marcos Girls Overpower Righetti in Swim Meet

Swimming

The San Marcos girls got double wins from Paige Hauschild, Amanda Hayes and freshman Sara Engmyr in a 123-47 dual swim meet win at Righetti on Friday.

Hauschild domianted the sprints, winning the 50 free in 25.10 and the 100 in 54.79. She also swam the anchor leg on the winning 200 free relay (1:45,10). Megan Musick, Luiza Moreno and Angela Drake were the other members of the team.

Hayes took the 200 IM (2:12.51) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.64) and swam the second leg on the first-place 200 medley relay (1::53.41) and 400 free relay (3:50.63). Maija Ninness, Hannah Meyer and Drake swam on the medley team and Ninness, Claire Kronen and Meyer were on the 400 quartet.

Engmyr won the 500 free in 5:22.67 and took the 200 free in 2:07.61.

Ninness won the 100 back in 1:00.14 and Jana Gonzales and Musick went 1-2 in diving.

Coach Chuckie Roth lauded the swims of Ella Prentice, who took second in the 100 breast and 200 IM.



The Royals (3-0) swim at Ventura on Wednesday and at the Mt. SAC Invitational Friday and Saturday.