San Marcos Girls Roar Past Carpinteria

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk sports editor | January 5, 2016 | 8:42 p.m.

Freshman Taylor Hantgin scored 17 points and sophomore Milan McGary added 14 points in her San Marcos High debut, leading the Royals to a 54-36 non-league girls basketball win at Carpinteria on Tuesday night.

San Marcos roared out an 18-7 lead and never looked back.

"This was our best game of the year and we received contributions from everyone,” said San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin.

McGary just became eligible to play for the Royals after transferring from Dos Pueblos and provided a spark. Freshman Juliet Dodson gave the team a lift with 12 points, sophomore Jackie Hernandez scored eight and freshman Megan Cunnison grabbed 10 rebounds.

“It was great to see us adjust to Carp's full court pressure and be successful. We will enjoy this win and then get back to work for Channel Islands on Saturday and the start of league next week," said Hantgin.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

