San Marcos Girls Roar to First-Round Win at Fillmore Tournament

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team opened play in the Fillmore Tournament with a 48-11 rout of Trinity Classical on Wednesday.

The Royals used a 14-0 run to close out the first quarter and never looked back.

Ten Royals scored in the game, led by sophomore Kiani Rojas with 11 points and seniors Juliet Dodson and Alex Guadagno with seven points apiece.

"We had balanced scoring which was great against their zone," San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis said. "We hit some threes in the first half and that opened up some stuff for our posts in the second half."

San Marcos plays Santa Paula on Thursday at 6 p.m., in the second round of pool play and will play St. Bonaventure in the third round on Friday.

