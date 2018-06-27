San Marcos Girls Romp Past Hueneme

Girls Basketball

Three San Marcos players scored in double figures, and the Royals rolled to a 62-18 non-league girls basketball win over Hueneme on Saturday at the Thunderhut.

The Royals raced out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Sierra Hearron led the Royals with 13 points while Kaitlyn Miller had 12 and Milan McGary scored 11.

"We had very balanced scoring and had great contributions from everyone today. This was a great team victory," said San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin

The Royals are now 7-18 on the season, their most wins since the 2009 season.

