San Marcos Girls Rout Santa Maria, Open Season 2-0

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team continued their hot start to the season with a 59-27 home victory over Santa Maria on Saturday. The Royals begin the year with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2009.

Milan McGary led the way for the Royals, scoring 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting. She also notched six rebounds and three assists. Sopohomore Ashley Day contributed with 11 points and Leticia Romero added 11 rebounds.

"Once we stopped turning the ball over we were able to get into a good rhythm," explained San Marcos head coach Chris Hantgin. "Milan's scoring helped to get others involved. She was really effective getting inside the paint today. We still need to improve and take better care of the ball but we are moving in a good direction."

San Marcos travels south to take on Santa Paula in the Fillmore Tournament on Wednesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.