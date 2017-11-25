Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:31 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

San Marcos Girls Rout Santa Maria, Open Season 2-0

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | November 25, 2017 | 9:08 p.m.

The San Marcos girls basketball team continued their hot start to the season with a 59-27 home victory over Santa Maria on Saturday. The Royals begin the year with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2009.

Milan McGary led the way for the Royals, scoring 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting. She also notched six rebounds and three assists. Sopohomore Ashley Day contributed with 11 points and Leticia Romero added 11 rebounds.

"Once we stopped turning the ball over we were able to get into a good rhythm," explained San Marcos head coach Chris Hantgin. "Milan's scoring helped to get others involved. She was really effective getting inside the paint today. We still need to improve and take better care of the ball but we are moving in a good direction."

San Marcos travels south to take on Santa Paula in the Fillmore Tournament on Wednesday.

