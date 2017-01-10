San Marcos Girls Score Game Winner on Ventura Miscue

Girls Soccer

San Marcos scored on a Ventura own goal in the 67th minute and beat the Cougars 2-1 in a Channel League girls soccer match on a rainy Tuesday.

With score tied at 1-1, Ventura's center back played the ball back to the goalkeeper. But the goalkeeper made the decision to receive the ball outside of the goal and the ball rolled into the net.

The Royals improved to 2-0 in league.

Melanie Miller gave San Marcos a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute, finishing a cross from Chloe Hamer. Natalie Widmer started the play with a pass to Cate Clancy, who split defenders and fed Hamer running down the sideline.



Ventura equalized in the 46th minute, scoring on a through ball.



