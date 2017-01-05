San Marcos Girls Shut Out Dos Pueblos

Girls Soccer

The San Marcos girls soccer team drew first blood in Channel League play with a 1-0 victory over city rival Dos Pueblos on Thursday night.

Senior captain Chloe Hamer drilled a ball over the Dos Pueblos keeper's head in the 17th minute for the only goal of the match and San Marcos' strong defense proved to be too much for the Chargers.

Junior keeper Addie Furrer was perfect on the night, and the Royals have only given up one goal in their past three matches.

With the win, the Royals improve to 5-2-2 on the season, and are now 1-0 in league play. Dos Pueblos fell to 7-5-2, and takes on Ventura next Thursday in a Channel League matchup. San Marcos hosts Ventura on Tuesday.

