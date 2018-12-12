San Marcos Girls Soccer Beaten by Hart

Girls Soccer

Tobie Jessup led an organized San Marcos defense in the first half and goalkeeper Vivi Grant made some spectacular saves before Hart erupted in the second half a defeated the Royals 4-1 in a non-league girls soccer match on Wednesday.

"Into the second half we kept up with Hart until a striker scored an amazing header from outside the 6-yard box," said San Marcos coach Jennifer Sotelo.

The Royals scored on a counter attack, where Kayla Julio pressured the keeper and Jen Reveles finished a rebound.

"Overall tough lost but against a strong ranked team," said Sotelo. "San Marcos is feeling ready for the Channel League games to begin next week."



