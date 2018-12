Girls Soccer

In a physical battle, San Marcos and Lompoc played to a 1-1 draw in a Channel League girls soccer match at Warkentin Stadium on Tuesday.

San Marcos scored first when Jennifer Reveles finished a crossing pass from Daisy Gardia in the 28th minute.

Lompoc equalized on a penalty kick, which was awarded after a hand ball was called against the Royals in the penalty area.

"We fought hard till the bitter end but, unfortunately, we couldn't put another goal away," San Marcos coach Jennifer Sotelo said.