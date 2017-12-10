San Marcos Girls Soccer Falls at San Luis Obispo

Girls Soccer

San Marcos fell behind 2-0 in the first half and dropped a 4-1 non-league girls soccer match at San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

The game was moved from San Marcos because of the bad air quality in Santa Barbara from the Thomas Fire.

San Marcos goalie Addie Furrer stopped a penalty kick and Jenna Torchia had a chance to tie the score at 1-1 in the first half. But SLO’s goalkeeper denied Torchia with a fine one-handed save.

The Tigers scored their second goal just before halftime and went ahead 3-0 three minutes into the second half.

San Marcos got on the scoreboard in the 60th minute when Torchia headed in an indirect free kick from Sierra Palladino.

San Luis Obispo broke free on a counterattack and scored to take a 4-1 advantage.

San Marcos falls to 0-2 on the young season.