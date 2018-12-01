San Marcos Girls Soccer Plays Well in 2-1 Loss to Strong San Luis Obispo Team

Girls Soccer

San Marcos adjusted to the fast pace of San Luis Obispo but couldn't overcome a two-goal deficit and dropped a 2-1 decision in a non-league girls soccer match on Fridayat Warkentin Stadium.

The Royals fell behind in the first half as SLO finished a cross inside the 18-yard box.

The Tigers went up 2-0 in the second half, sneaking a volley just past a diving Vivica Grant in goal.

The Royals got a goal back off a free kick from Paige Ingram. Jennifer Reveles finished the set piece with a header.



"We were outsized, but I could not be more proud of this team and how they fought until the last minute and stepped up to their potential," said San Marcos coach Jennifer Sotelo.



Grant kept the Royals in the game with eight saves.



"When you see teams that know how to pass, possess and are physically and mentally strong, teams have a choice to either back down or step up and my team stepped up. This is just making us stronger as the season progresses," said Sotelo.

