San Marcos Girls Soccer Posts Shutout in Season Opener

Girls Soccer

San Marcos girls soccer notched a shutout in Jennifer Sotelo's debut as head coach, as the Royals beat Hueneme 3-0 on Thursday.

"My first game was nerve-racking, but as soon as the girls took control of game, I was calmer," Sotelo said. "Every athlete impressed me and I couldn’t be more proud to coach this team."

Daisy Garcia put the Royals on the board in the 10th minute with a shot from an extreme angle on the right side.

"It was a through ball which she shot from outside of the 18, deep in the right corner," said Sotelo.

Melia Amble finished a pass from Kayla Julio for the second goal midway through the first half.



Julio capped the scoring in the second half on a breakaway.

"With her fierce speed, nobody can catch her," said Sotelo.



Outside backs Ayla Sutter and Aisli Suzuki led the defense and Tobie Jessup and Emily Trujillo controlled the midfield for San Marcos.



"Our young sophomores stepped up physically and mentally," said Sotelo.



