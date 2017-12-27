San Marcos Girls Start Arvin Tournament With a Loss, Win

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls basketball team found a tournament to play in after losing two tournaments and a pair of non-league games to the Thomas Fire.

The Royals entered the Arvin Tournament and went 1-1 on first day, falling to Bakersfield-Golden Valley, 42-29, and routing Bakersfield-Foothill, 52-7, on Wednesday.

"We were able to join the Arvin tournament outside of Bakersfield due to a last-minute opening," said coach Chris Hantgin.

Milan McGary led the Royals in scoring in both games. She had 11 points against an athletic Golden Valley team and 19 in the win over Foothill.

Hantgin said the Royals did some good things against Golden Valley, "but the layoff definitely hurt us. It would be fun to play them again later in the season."

In the Foothill game, Megan Cunnison scored a season-high 10 points.

"We were struggling to hit shots, but we were able to create a lot of turnovers,"Hantgin said. "It was important to get a split in our games today."

The Royals (6-2) return to tournament action on Thursday.

