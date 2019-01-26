Pixel Tracker

Girls Basketball

San Marcos Girls Step Up On Friday Night, Beat Dos Pueblos, 44-42

Leticia romero Click to view larger
Leticia Romero of San Marcos knocks the ball away from DP’s Lilie Mires as Kiani Rojas of the Royals also defends. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 26, 2019 | 12:08 a.m.

The San Marcos and Dos Pueblos girls basketball teams rose to the occasion of playing in the Friday night spotlight as they battled down to the wire in a crosstown Channel League rivalry game at Sovine Gym.

Alex Guadagno grabbed a key offensive rebound, Ashley Day scored to give the Royals a four-point lead in the final seconds and they hung to beat the Chargers, 42-40.

“Both teams played really, really hard,” San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis said. “We found a way to win.”

The teams had the crowd going as they went back and forth for the entire game.

“It was an amazing atmosphere having a Friday night game,” said Solis. "It was a good crowd. Our boys basketball team was there cheering the girls on. They were amazing. The gym was going nuts.”

Alex Guadagno Click to view larger
Alex Guadagno of San Marcos fires up a three-point shot over Olivia Roark of Dos Pueblos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Said DP coach Phil Sherman: "This was a classic example of a crosstown rivalry where both teams threw away the records and played like it was a championship game. The very large crowd seemed to enjoy every minute of it.”

San Marcos is 3-5 in league and 11-14 overall while DP is 1-7, 10-11.

Dos Pueblos, behind the scoring of center Makayla Butzke, took an 11-7 lead in the first quarter. San Marcos came back in the second quarter and outscored the Chargers 12-6 to take a 19-17 lead at halftime.

Guard Juliet Dodson sparked the Royals in the second quarter. She hit a three-pointer and converted an and-1 three-point play.

San Marcos also played well defensively.

“Other than Butzke (8 points in the half), we did a good job shutting them down in the second quarter,” said Solis.

Ashley Gerken stepped up in the third quarter for DP, scoring nine of her 10 points.  Butzke also had 10 points in the game and Sarah Subject had six.

Dodson had 10 points to lead San Marcos, Kiani Rojas and Guadagno each scored eight and Day and Leticia Romero added six apiece.

Unlike the first meeting, when San Marcos lost 27-21, the Royals kept pace with the Chargers and knotted the score at 30-30 at the end of the third quarter. Rojas and Day hit big three-pointers in the quarter for the Royals.

“We were actually scoring to keep up with them,” said Solis.

“For two teams with scoring problems, there were some timely shots in this game,” said Sherman.

In the fourth quarter, the Royals hustled for an offensive rebound and Guadagno rewarded the effort with a three-pointer for a 33-30 lead.

Kiani Rojas of San Marcos slips inside DP’s Makayla Butzke to score inside. Click to view larger
Kiani Rojas of San Marcos slips inside DP’s Makayla Butzke to score inside. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Ava Sommer grabbed an offensive board for DP, was fouled and made one of two free throws. Subject gave the Chargers a 34-33 lead when she nailed a three-pointer.

Dodson answered with a triple to put the Royals back ahead, 36-34.

DP’s Sommer grabbed another offensive rebound and scored to tie the score.

San Marcos reclaimed the lead for good (39-36) when Rojas knocked down a three-pointer.

Olivia Roark hit a 17-footer for the Chargers to make it a one-point game.

The teams went back and forth before Day got fouled and made the second of two free throws to put San Marcos up by two, 40-38.

The Royals got the ball back and missed a shot, but Guadagno was there to grab the rebound. 

“I thought she really played tough tonight,” San Marcos head coach Chris Hantgin said. “She’s not known for her rebounding, but to get those key rebounds was big for her.

“It speaks to the girls doing whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Day scored for the Royals to put them up 44-40.

Dos Pueblos got the ball inside to Butzke and she finished to make it a two-point game.

The Chargers had the ball with eight seconds left and missed a shot inside. They grabbed the rebound and fired up a three-pointer that missed at the buzzer.

Sherman said the players stepped up and gave it all they had.

“In a game that most thought would perhaps be in the 20s, it ended up being a well-played, back-and-forth game, with each team making big shot after big shot,” he said.

Said Hantgin: “It was really about our resolve. I am really proud of the effort and happy for the seniors.

“DP played well. They put up a heck of a fight. It could have gone either way.”

