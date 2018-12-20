San Marcos Girls Stop Santa Ynez 3-Point Threat, Win 2nd Channel League Game

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos defense held Santa Ynez's three-point sharpshooter to one basket from behind the arc and beat the Pirates, 40-35, in a Channel League girls basketball game on Thursday at Santa Ynez.

The trio of Kiani Rojas, Kate Allison and Alyssa Hernandez limited Malia Loos to 10 points. She averages 13.6 points and has made 43 three-pointers. She attempted only two in the game.

Kiani Rojas made five three-pointers for 15 points to lead San Marcos in scoring. Juliet Dodson had 10 points.

"Kiani was able to hit 3-pointers and Ashley (Day) and Lily (Poehler) were able to drive the ball in the middle to get them out of the trapping zone defense they like to play," said San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin. "That was huge for us. We were able to control the clock late in the fourth quarter and Juliet and Ashley were clutch at the free-throw line."

Day and Dodson were both 3 for 4 from the line in the fourth quarter.

San Marcos is off to a 2-0 start in the Channel League and is 9-6 overall. Santa Ynez is 1-1, 8-6.