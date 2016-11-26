San Marcos Girls Take 6th at CIF State Cross Country

Cross Country

The San Marcos girls cross country team placed sixth in the Division 2 race at the CIF State Championships on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

The Royals were led by senior Erica Schroeder who finished in ninth place in a time of 17 minutes, 46.9 seconds over the 5-k course. Natalie McClure was the next Royals' finisher, 34th in 18:42.5. She was followed by Kaela Cleary (63rd, 19:06.7), Mya Adornetto (69, 19:12), Madison Funk (19:17.5) and Kyla Krock (169, 21:02.7).

Elizabeth Chittenden of Mira Costa was the individual state champion in 17:25.6

Claremont won the Division 2 team title with 104 points. Saugus (147) came in second followed by Canyon-Anaheim (155), St. Francis (176) and Monte Vista (185). San Marcos had 194 points and finished ahead of Ventura (196).

Lompoc’s Isaac Acosta ran 16:10.5 to finish in 24th place in the Division 4 race. Ventura’s Foothill Tech won the team title.

Kyril Van Schendel of Cate finished 26th (16:35.1) in the Division 5 boys race.

