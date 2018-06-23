San Marcos Girls Tennis Slips Past Valencia

The San Marcos doubles teams of Kelly Coulson/Samantha De'Alba and Maura Mannix/Savana Mata each swept their sets, sparking the Royals to a 10-8 girls tennis victory over a tough Valencia team on Wednesday.
Yuka Perera went 2-1 in singles and eked out a tight 6-4 win against Valencia's No. 2 player.
Ava Castanha scored a key 6-3 win in the first round at No. 3 singles.
San Marcos is 2-0.
