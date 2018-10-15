San Marcos Girls Tennis Wraps Up Channel League Title

Tennis

Yuka Perera and the doubles team of Kelly Coulson and Samantha DeAlba kept their undefeated streaks going, and the San Marcos girls tennis team clinched the outright Channel League championship in convincing fashion, beating Dos Pueblos 14-4 on Monday.

"This was the most anticipated match of the season for us because if we win we would clinch the Channel League title and be sole champions," San Marcos coach Jonny Sapp said. "The girls went out there and kept the streak going and dominated all around."

The Royals are 8-0 in league while DP falls to 5-3.

Perera lost only one game in sweeping her three singles sets. No. 3 singles Fiona Kinsella also went 3-0 and lost only one game. Kinsella got back at DP's Alessa Somer (6-1) after losing to her in the first meeting between the schools. Samantha Forester went 2-1 at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Coulson-DeAlba won two sets, 6-2, 6-2, before being subbed out.

No.2 Maura Mannix/Bella Munoz won the two sets they played, 6-2 6-1, while No. 3 Samantha Wiener/Emily Rapp took two of three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

"Overall, all the girls came out firing, looking solid all around and kept their dominant run going," said Sapp

Dos Pueblos got two wins from the No. 2 doubles team of Cami Chou/Anjali Thakrar, 6-0, 2-6, 6-3.

"It was another tough match versus San Marcos today but I saw some good developments on the court," DP coach Laura Housinger said. "Very proud of my doubles team Cami and Anjali who continue a strong record after todayof 30-2."

Dos Pueblos singles

1. Alessa Somer 1-6, 6-0, 1-6

2. Karina Aghayan 2-6, 0-6

3. Ginger Vance 0-6, 2-6, 0-6

sub: Kiersten Maxwell 0-6

Dos Pueblos Doubles

1. Danya Belkin/Neve Greenwald 1-6, 4-6

2. Cami Chou/Anjali Thakrar 6-0, 2-6, 6-3

3. Mia Chou/Janice Tsai 2-6, 6-2, 3-6

sub: Annie Field 2-6 (doubles with Danya Belkin round 1)



San Marcos Singles

#1 Yuka Perera 6-1, 6-0, 6-0

#2 Samantha Forster 6-2, 0-6, 6-2

#3 Fiona Kinsella 6-0, 6-0, 6-1

San Marcos Doubles

#1 Kelly Coulson/Samantha De Alba 6-2, 6-2

*Amanda Avila/Bali Lavine 3-6

#2 Maura Mannix/Bella Munoz 6-2, 6-1

* Bella Munoz/Jesi Rabinowitz 3-6

#3 Samantha Wiener/Emily Rapp 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

