San Marcos Girls Trounce Reseda, 58-36

Girls Basketball

San Marcos girls basketball tore out to a 22-6 start en route to a 58-36 thrashing of Reseda on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Senior Milan McGary had a team-high 13 points for the Royals. Junior Kate Allison found her shot from deep, going three-for-four for nine points in the victory.

"We did some good things against a very scrappy aggressive team," said assistant coach Veronica Gines. "We had very balanced scoring and it is always nice for everyone to score in the game. It will be important to build upon our successes this game so we can be ready for the second half of league."

San Marcos improves to 11-4 for the season after Saturday's non-league game. Reseda plays in the LA City Section of Division 4 girls basketball. The Royals will host Dos Pueblos on Monday.

