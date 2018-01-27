Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:30 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

San Marcos Girls Trounce Reseda, 58-36

The Royals rode a 22-6 start against Los Angeles' Reseda Regents

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | January 27, 2018 | 9:10 p.m.

San Marcos girls basketball tore out to a 22-6 start en route to a 58-36 thrashing of Reseda on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Senior Milan McGary had a team-high 13 points for the Royals. Junior Kate Allison found her shot from deep, going three-for-four for nine points in the victory. 

"We did some good things against a very scrappy aggressive team," said assistant coach Veronica Gines. "We had very balanced scoring and it is always nice for everyone to score in the game. It will be important to build upon our successes this game so we can be ready for the second half of league."

San Marcos improves to 11-4 for the season after Saturday's non-league game. Reseda plays in the LA City Section of Division 4 girls basketball. The Royals will host Dos Pueblos on Monday.   

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

